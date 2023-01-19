Andhra Pradesh HC: Cannot seek ban on every event held on roads

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ban cannot be sought on every programme conducted on roads, the Andhra Pradesh High Court said while hearing a plea seeking directions to the police not to permit public meetings on roads. Journalist K Balagangadhar Tilak filed the plea in view of the stampede at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore’s Kandukur. Hearing the petition on Wednesday, the division bench of Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu observed the State government is striking a balance by restricting public meetings on highways and roads as well as protecting the fundamental rights of the citizens. Arguing that innocent lives were lost due to human error, the petitioner’s counsel VR Reddy Kovvuri said organisers and cops failed to take measures even as the roadshow was held in a narrow lane. Advocate General S Sriram said the GO was issued as part of policy and that the Supreme Court would be hearing the appeal filed by the State government against the HC suspending the order. The court asked the government to file a counter and posted the matter to February first week.