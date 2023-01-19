Bids invited for Rs 1.69-crore for facelift of Rushikonda beach in Visakhpatnam

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The tourism department has invited tenders to modernise Rushikonda Beach, the only Blue Flag beach in Andhra Pradesh, with a cost of Rs 1,69,88,789. Authorities are planning to make the new facilities available within six months after the tenders are finalised.

Efforts are underway to introduce new facilities at the beach while ensuring that the Blue Flag standards are maintained. The Foundation for Environmental Education (FSEE), a Danish organisation, issues the Blue Flag certificate, recognised as an ‘eco-label.’ The certificate is issued after conducting 33 rigorous standard tests for beaches. Rushikonda has secured the certification for two years in a row for complying with criteria such as coastal climate, bathing water quality, environmental management and beach safety.

Solar power, beach chairs, showers, bio-toilets, grey water treatment, a solid waste management plant, and a drinking water plant are among the facilities available at the beach. As part of the modernisation works, precast concrete blocks will be set up with Rs 35.35 lakh in an area of 4,114 square metre and a concrete path will also be constructed with Rs 46.54 lakh.

Play areas to come up at Rushikonda

Besides, a protection ring will be established in an area of 1,620 square metres at a cost of Rs 9.97 lakh to prevent miscreants from littering. Murals will also be made in an area of 254 square metres to attract more visitors. Bollards at a cost of Rs 2.88 lakh and boom barriers at a cost of Rs 2.54 lakh will be installed for the safety of visitors.

Similarly, football and cricket play areas will be made available at a cost of Rs 29.80 lakh and a volleyball court, desired by every international tourist at the beach, will also be set up. To accommodate destination weddings, a stage will be built at a cost of Rs 20 lakh.

