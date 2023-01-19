NTR a role model for future generations: N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday recalled the immense contribution of the party founder NT Rama Rao to the film industry and the State. Naidu, along with TDP State president K Atchannaidu and other senior leaders, paid rich tributes to NTR on his 27th death anniversary at the party headquarters on Wednesday.

Terming NTR a legendary actor, Naidu said he had created a history by forming the government within a few months of floating the TDP. NTR, who was born in an ordinary family, had accomplished the greatest achievements and Telugu people living across the world really feel proud of their home State. “A person can excel only in one field, but NTR had gone to a very high level in films and politics,” he said.

Stating that the TDP has completed 40 years of formation, he said NTR is a role model for future generations. “NTR always treated the common man as his God and today women are excelling in various fields only because of the foundation laid by him,” he observed,Leaders like Yanamala Ramakrishnudu could become a Cabinet minister as NTR took the decision to make the BC partners in power. “NTR always stands atop among the best CMs of the country,” he remarked.

The TDP chief gave a call to build a poverty-free society in the State and the people should join hands to bid goodbye to this psycho rule. Observing that the coming elections are very crucial to the party and the State as well, Naidu said the real tribute to NTR is only to serve the society and strive for realising his dreams.

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday recalled the immense contribution of the party founder NT Rama Rao to the film industry and the State. Naidu, along with TDP State president K Atchannaidu and other senior leaders, paid rich tributes to NTR on his 27th death anniversary at the party headquarters on Wednesday. Terming NTR a legendary actor, Naidu said he had created a history by forming the government within a few months of floating the TDP. NTR, who was born in an ordinary family, had accomplished the greatest achievements and Telugu people living across the world really feel proud of their home State. “A person can excel only in one field, but NTR had gone to a very high level in films and politics,” he said. Stating that the TDP has completed 40 years of formation, he said NTR is a role model for future generations. “NTR always treated the common man as his God and today women are excelling in various fields only because of the foundation laid by him,” he observed,Leaders like Yanamala Ramakrishnudu could become a Cabinet minister as NTR took the decision to make the BC partners in power. “NTR always stands atop among the best CMs of the country,” he remarked. The TDP chief gave a call to build a poverty-free society in the State and the people should join hands to bid goodbye to this psycho rule. Observing that the coming elections are very crucial to the party and the State as well, Naidu said the real tribute to NTR is only to serve the society and strive for realising his dreams.