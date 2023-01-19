Strive to achieve welfare targets, YSRC general secretary Sajjala exhorts govt employees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly believes that employees are part of the government and the government cannot perform without the cooperation of the employees.

He appealed to the employees to work sincerely for the government to achieve its targets in implementation of various welfare schemes and development programmes. He also promised to be available for the employees in order to get their grievances resolved.

Sajjala attended as the chief guest to release the diary of SC, ST Gazetted Officers Welfare Association held at Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Sajjala said the government is spending every rupee judiciously but the Opposition is spreading canards against the YSRC government. On the criticism that the State government was not invited for the ongoing World Economic Forum summit at Davos, Sajjala said what did the previous TDP regime achieve by attending the summit nine times.

“What is the investment that the previous government brought to the State? The previous government had failed to materialise a single agreement made during the summit even after spending crores,’’ he said.

