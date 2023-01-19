TDP MP’s remarks: Buddha Venkanna says he is Mr Clean

Home States Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Days after TDP MP from Vijayawada Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) lashed out at a section of party leaders calling them land grabbers, call money and sex racketeers, former MLC Buddha Venkanna said the MP himself should explain as to whom he is referring to in his remarks against party leaders. He went on to add, “I am Mr Clean and I assume that Nani’s remarks are not targeted me.”

The two-time MP has been at loggerheads with his own brother Kesineni Chinni and some other leaders like Venkanna and Nagul Meera, who are reportedly supporting Chinni.

Venkanna, who attended an event in Vijayawada on Wednesday to mark the death anniversary of TDP founder NT Rama Rao, said he never faced a single allegation of land grabbing. He further added that he would respond to any allegation if Nani takes out his name.

Venkanna was quick to add that he had minor differences with Nani during the elections to the VMC, and he never bore a personal grudge against the MP.

Venkanna said he also agreed with the view of Nani that the TDP needs an overhaul and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s decision is final when it comes to giving party tickets to contestants. “I am ready to work for the victory of the party even if the high command decides to give Vijayawada MP seat to Nani,’’ he added.

