Differences between former TDP ministers Ganta, Ayyanna surface again

VIJAYAWADA: Differences between former TDP ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Ch Ayyanna Patrudu seem to be refusing to die down with the latter finding fault with the former for becoming active in the party activities before elections and hiding away when the party faced deep trouble.

Amid speculation for several months over his political moves, Ganta on Wednesday participated in the death anniversary of TDP founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday and predicted that the TDP will register remarkable victories in the upcoming elections.

Maintaining distance from the party activities and abstaining from the party meetings as well as the Assembly sessions, the former minister fuelled the speculation that the gap between him and the TDP leadership widened and he is exploring other alternatives like joining Jana Sena or YSRC.

Though he condemned the rumours from time-to-time, Ganta was not associated with the party programmes all these years. At one point of time, he tendered resignation to his MLA post in support of the agitation against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and on another occasion, raised his voice for bringing unity among Kapus irrespective of their political affiliations.

Ganta took all these stands without the knowledge of the party top leadership, the sources said.

However, all of a sudden, Ganta, took everyone by surprise, by predicting good prospects for the TDP and also hailing the decision of party general secretary Nara Lokesh to undertake padayatra.

Ayyanna Patrudu took exception to some of the leaders remaining silent when the party was in trouble and coming out open before the elections."In my opinion, those who stand by the party in difficult times, are the real activists of Telugu Desam, he said.

"Who is Ganta? He is one among thousands and lakhs of the party activists. Same is the case with me," he observed. Asserting that he is not against any one taking part in the party programmes, Ayyanna said his intention was only that the leaders should be with the party in tough times.

