IOCL expands facilities to meet increasing fuel demands in Andhra

It has a product storage capacity of 58.6 TKL of MS (motor spirit) and 175 TKL of HSD (high speed diesel) in various terminals across the State.

Published: 20th January 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Fire safety staff performing mock drill at IOCL on Thursday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Asserting that Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is committed to meeting the increasing fuel demand in the State, the corporation’s executive director and state head for Andhra and Telangana B Anil Kumar said the Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline project is underway at an investment of Rs 3,338 crore to facilitate fuel supplies.   

After taking charge in September last year, Anil Kumar visited the Vijayawada terminal in Kondapalli village for the first time and inspected safety measures in the plant along with other staff.

Addressing to the media on Thursday, Anil Kumar said that the IOCL is also constructing a new oil depot at Guntakal at a cost of Rs 350 crore, a terminal at Atchutapuram at a cost Rs 466 crore and new LPG bottling plant in Chittoor at Rs 167 crore.

In addition to this, IOCL is revamping infrastructure and facilities at Visakhapatnam  terminal with Rs 355 crore and Vijayawada terminal at a cost of Rs 316 crore for augmenting tank capacity and allied facilities. He stated that the IOCL is the leader in the market of Andhra Pradesh with a share of 34.2 percent in petrol, 40 per cent in diesel and 34.6 per cent in Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply.

It has a product storage capacity of 58.6 TKL of MS (motor spirit) and 175 TKL of HSD (high speed diesel) in various terminals across the State. “In the last three years, IOCL has commissioned 259 retail outlets in Andhra Pradesh and all are automated with real time data transfer to monitor their operations,” he explained.

Explaining that it is committed to reduce the carbon emissions, Anil Kumar said that the corporation solarised 473 retail outlets with a capacity of 2,700 KW.  He also said that the IOCL achieved 10 per cent ethanol blending with petrol in both AP as well as Telangana and explained that the process helps in reduction of crude imports and  promotes sustainable development.

“As a part of Net Zero Emission programme, we brought an all-new-high performance diesel brand recently called XtraGreen, one of the cleanest diesel fuels across the globe. It offers higher fuel economy and reduced noise. It reduces carbon monoxide emissions by 5.3 per cent and nitrogen oxides by 5 per cent.  Also, XP95 gives an additional 3.95 per cent fuel economy and reduced carbon monoxide upto 44 per cent, hydrocarbon emissions up to 13 per cent and increases power by 4 per cent. We are aiming to make zero carbon emissions by 2046,” Kumar explained.

He also said that IOCL is committed to social responsibility and partnered with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to build and operate a biogas unit at Tirumala in order to manage the food waste and others. “It is a joint venture of TTD and IOCL. The gas generated from the biogas unit will be used for temple kitchen operations,” he added. V Vetriselvakumar, CGM, SR, Athanu Mondal, CGM (Retail Sales), Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, A V Anil Kumar, DGM (Terminal), Vijayawada Terminal were present.

