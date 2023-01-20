Rift over release of arrears between govt employees’ unions in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Differences between the State government employees’ associations came to the fore as the AP Non-Gazetted Officers’ (APNGO) Association condemned the leaders of AP Government Employees’ Association (APGEA) for approaching Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan and urging him to direct the State government to resolve their issues.

A war of words erupted after a delegation of the APGEA, led by its president KR Suryanarayana, called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and urged him to direct the government to release pending financial benefits to the employees.

Meanwhile, Bandi Srinivasa Rao, who has been re-elected as the President of APNGO Association for the second term, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Announcing that they would launch an agitation in April, if their issues were not resolved, Suryanarayana said, “We met the Governor and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention to resolve our issues as talks with the government and officials were not yielding results,” he said.

APNGO criticises APGEA’s representation to Guv

The APGEA president said, “On the one hand, the government is imposing curbs on the agitation of employees and on the other, leaders of some other employees’ associations are hindering the preparations for an agitation saying that the Chief Minister has assured to to clear all the arrears by April.”

Stating that the delay on part of the government in crediting salaries to employees resulted in some of them failing to pay their EMIs on time and their loan applications being rejected, Suryanarayana explained they approached the Governor as they did not have any other option left.

In the memo, the APGEA explained to the Governor about the inordinate delay in the release of salaries and pensions. The leaders urged him to issue proper directions to the State government to uphold government’s creditworthiness.

On the other hand, the APNGO president criticised the APGEA for complaining to the Governor. “Staff associations should follow the guidelines lest the government has the right to cancel their recognition,” he noted.

Refuting Suryanarayana’s allegations that the APNGO Association was working for the CM, Srinivasa Rao recalled that they achieved the Pay Revision Commission after launching an agitation on behalf of the employees.

Accusing the APGEA president of committing irregularities in his department, Srinivasa Rao said, “The Chief Minister has assured us that all issues of the employees will be resolved. In case government does not take steps in that direction, we too, will be ready to launch an agitation.”

Stating that Jagan had promised to give dearness allowance (DA) due to the employees in January, the APNGO president explained, “There was a delay in issuing the circular because of three consecutive holidays on account of Sankranti.”

VIJAYAWADA: Differences between the State government employees’ associations came to the fore as the AP Non-Gazetted Officers’ (APNGO) Association condemned the leaders of AP Government Employees’ Association (APGEA) for approaching Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan and urging him to direct the State government to resolve their issues. A war of words erupted after a delegation of the APGEA, led by its president KR Suryanarayana, called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and urged him to direct the government to release pending financial benefits to the employees. Meanwhile, Bandi Srinivasa Rao, who has been re-elected as the President of APNGO Association for the second term, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Announcing that they would launch an agitation in April, if their issues were not resolved, Suryanarayana said, “We met the Governor and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention to resolve our issues as talks with the government and officials were not yielding results,” he said. APNGO criticises APGEA’s representation to Guv The APGEA president said, “On the one hand, the government is imposing curbs on the agitation of employees and on the other, leaders of some other employees’ associations are hindering the preparations for an agitation saying that the Chief Minister has assured to to clear all the arrears by April.” Stating that the delay on part of the government in crediting salaries to employees resulted in some of them failing to pay their EMIs on time and their loan applications being rejected, Suryanarayana explained they approached the Governor as they did not have any other option left. In the memo, the APGEA explained to the Governor about the inordinate delay in the release of salaries and pensions. The leaders urged him to issue proper directions to the State government to uphold government’s creditworthiness. On the other hand, the APNGO president criticised the APGEA for complaining to the Governor. “Staff associations should follow the guidelines lest the government has the right to cancel their recognition,” he noted. Refuting Suryanarayana’s allegations that the APNGO Association was working for the CM, Srinivasa Rao recalled that they achieved the Pay Revision Commission after launching an agitation on behalf of the employees. Accusing the APGEA president of committing irregularities in his department, Srinivasa Rao said, “The Chief Minister has assured us that all issues of the employees will be resolved. In case government does not take steps in that direction, we too, will be ready to launch an agitation.” Stating that Jagan had promised to give dearness allowance (DA) due to the employees in January, the APNGO president explained, “There was a delay in issuing the circular because of three consecutive holidays on account of Sankranti.”