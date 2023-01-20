Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rift over release of arrears between govt employees’ unions in Andhra

On the other hand, the APNGO president criticised the APGEA for complaining to the Governor.

Published: 20th January 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Differences between the State government employees’ associations came to the fore as the AP Non-Gazetted Officers’ (APNGO) Association condemned the leaders of AP Government Employees’ Association (APGEA) for approaching Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan and urging him to direct the State government to resolve their issues.

A war of words erupted after a delegation of the APGEA, led by its president KR Suryanarayana, called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and urged him to direct the government to release pending financial benefits to the employees.

Meanwhile, Bandi Srinivasa Rao, who has been re-elected as the President of APNGO Association for the second term, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Announcing that they would launch an agitation in April, if their issues were not resolved, Suryanarayana said, “We met the Governor and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention to resolve our issues as talks with the government and officials were not yielding results,” he said.

APNGO criticises APGEA’s representation to Guv

The APGEA president said, “On the one hand, the government is imposing curbs on the agitation of employees and on the other, leaders of some other employees’ associations are hindering the preparations for an agitation saying that the Chief Minister has assured to to clear all the arrears by April.”

Stating that the delay on part of the government in crediting salaries to employees resulted in some of them failing to pay their EMIs on time and their loan applications being rejected, Suryanarayana explained they approached the Governor as they did not have any other option left.

In the memo, the APGEA explained to the Governor about the inordinate delay in the release of salaries and pensions. The leaders urged him to issue proper directions to the State government to uphold government’s creditworthiness.

On the other hand, the APNGO president criticised the APGEA for complaining to the Governor. “Staff associations should follow the guidelines lest the government has the right to cancel their recognition,” he noted.

Refuting Suryanarayana’s allegations that the APNGO Association was working for the CM, Srinivasa Rao recalled that they achieved the Pay Revision Commission after launching an agitation on behalf of the employees.

Accusing the APGEA president of committing irregularities in his department, Srinivasa Rao said, “The Chief Minister has assured us that all issues of the employees will be resolved. In case government does not take steps in that direction, we too, will be ready to launch an agitation.”

Stating that Jagan had promised to give dearness allowance (DA) due to the employees in January, the APNGO president explained, “There was a delay in issuing the circular because of three consecutive holidays on account of Sankranti.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp