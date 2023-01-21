Andhra civic body cracks down on rotten meat menace

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Recent raids conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Chittoor have brought serious issues of food adulteration into light in many popular hotels, where rotten meat is being cooked and served to their customers without any safety norms. So far, the officials have booked 21 cases against managements in Chittoor district during a special drive in a week.

Civic officials led by municipal commissioner J Aruna revealed that several hotels in the city were using chicken, mutton, prawn and other meat beyond their date of expiry. Besides, the officials also learnt that the kitchens at these hotels were found to be unhygienic.Recently, officials seized NPS Bhaskar hotel after they found rotten meat stored in freezers, the municipal commissioner said.

Food lovers face ailments with symptoms such as stomach pains, vomiting and diarrhoea as soon as they visit these hotels and the cases are not coming to light since they simply consult the doctor and never blame the food supplier.

Over the past few decades, civic officials have received complaints over roadside foot stalls mushrooming without necessary permissions.Now, popular non-vegetarian hotels joined the team resorting to adulteration and irregular practices of storing meat leading to contamination.

