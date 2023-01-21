Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra civic body cracks down on rotten meat menace

Civic officials led by municipal commissioner J Aruna revealed that several hotels in the city were using chicken, mutton, prawn and other meat beyond their date of expiry.

Published: 21st January 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Meat Shop

Meat Shop (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Recent raids conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Chittoor have brought serious issues of food adulteration into light in many popular hotels, where rotten meat is being cooked and served to their customers without any safety norms. So far, the officials have booked 21 cases against managements in Chittoor district during a special drive in a week.

Civic officials led by municipal commissioner J Aruna revealed that several hotels in the city were using chicken, mutton, prawn and other meat beyond their date of expiry. Besides, the officials also learnt that the kitchens at these hotels were found to be unhygienic.Recently, officials seized NPS Bhaskar hotel after they found rotten meat stored in freezers, the municipal commissioner said.

Food lovers face ailments with symptoms such as stomach pains, vomiting and diarrhoea as soon as they visit these hotels and the cases are not coming to light since they simply consult the doctor and never blame the food supplier.

Over the past few decades, civic officials have received complaints over roadside foot stalls mushrooming without necessary permissions.Now, popular non-vegetarian hotels joined the team resorting to adulteration and irregular practices of storing meat leading to contamination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp