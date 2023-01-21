Capacity building vital rather than offering freebies: Minister

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays emphasis on enhancing the capacity of people rather than providing them freebies, said Union Minister of State for Panchayat Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil. Speaking at the launch of the third phase of Rojgar Mela here on Friday, he said education can earn them jobs but devotion to their duty earns them recognition in society.

At the mela, he handed over appointment letters to the candidates selected through various recruitment agencies like SSC, RRB, etc within the State of Andhra Pradesh to various posts mostly Group-B and C posts in different departments like Customs, Railways, Posts, Defence, Banks, Insurance, Paramilitary forces like CISF, etc, educational institutions like IIM and AIIMS.

All the appointees should be sincere and loyal to the government and ultimately to citizens of the country. “Food is required when you are hungry, sleep is required when you work tirelessly, and Dharma is essential when you start earning money. Hence, be honest, genuine and keep the country first, organisation second and personal gain third,” he remarked.

The Rojgar Mela is one of the initiatives by the Union Government towards employment generation to provide government jobs to 10 lakh youths in the country in 12 months starting from October 2022.

As part of the first and second phases of Rojgar Mela conducted in October and November 2022, approximately 75,000 and 77,000 appointment letters were issued. In the third phase of Rojgar Mela, about 71,000 appointment letters were issued on Friday across the country in different Central government departments and undertakings.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Visakhapatnam organised the Rojgar Mela to issue appointment orders to the candidates from the State. As many as 402 candidates were selected in the State. Of them, 207 got appointment orders at the mela and for others orders will be sent by mail or post. Santoshi, who got the appointment order at the mela, said she and her family were very happy for getting a government job.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays emphasis on enhancing the capacity of people rather than providing them freebies, said Union Minister of State for Panchayat Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil. Speaking at the launch of the third phase of Rojgar Mela here on Friday, he said education can earn them jobs but devotion to their duty earns them recognition in society. At the mela, he handed over appointment letters to the candidates selected through various recruitment agencies like SSC, RRB, etc within the State of Andhra Pradesh to various posts mostly Group-B and C posts in different departments like Customs, Railways, Posts, Defence, Banks, Insurance, Paramilitary forces like CISF, etc, educational institutions like IIM and AIIMS. All the appointees should be sincere and loyal to the government and ultimately to citizens of the country. “Food is required when you are hungry, sleep is required when you work tirelessly, and Dharma is essential when you start earning money. Hence, be honest, genuine and keep the country first, organisation second and personal gain third,” he remarked. The Rojgar Mela is one of the initiatives by the Union Government towards employment generation to provide government jobs to 10 lakh youths in the country in 12 months starting from October 2022. As part of the first and second phases of Rojgar Mela conducted in October and November 2022, approximately 75,000 and 77,000 appointment letters were issued. In the third phase of Rojgar Mela, about 71,000 appointment letters were issued on Friday across the country in different Central government departments and undertakings. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Visakhapatnam organised the Rojgar Mela to issue appointment orders to the candidates from the State. As many as 402 candidates were selected in the State. Of them, 207 got appointment orders at the mela and for others orders will be sent by mail or post. Santoshi, who got the appointment order at the mela, said she and her family were very happy for getting a government job.