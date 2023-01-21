Form panel to monitor works at Ambedkar park, CM to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to form a high-level committee to monitor the progress of works at Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Swaraj Maidan and ensure that the quality of works is not compromised.

During a review meeting held on Friday, Jagan directed authorities concerned to expedite works to ensure that the 125-feet bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar is inaugurated as per schedule on April 14, 2023— his 132nd birth anniversary.

Officials explained that the statue made with 352 metric tonnes of steel and 112 metric tonnes of brass would be installed on an 81-feet pedestal taking the total height to 206 feet. They informed Jagan that arrangements are underway to complete casting works for the statue by March 31.

They added that beautification works at the project site and on all roads leading to the park are underway in full swing.Built at an estimated cost of Rs 268 crore, the Smriti Vanam will have ground plus two floors in the pedestal, besides a 2,000-seating capacity convention centre with a spacious car and bus parking facility.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to form a high-level committee to monitor the progress of works at Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Swaraj Maidan and ensure that the quality of works is not compromised. During a review meeting held on Friday, Jagan directed authorities concerned to expedite works to ensure that the 125-feet bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar is inaugurated as per schedule on April 14, 2023— his 132nd birth anniversary. Officials explained that the statue made with 352 metric tonnes of steel and 112 metric tonnes of brass would be installed on an 81-feet pedestal taking the total height to 206 feet. They informed Jagan that arrangements are underway to complete casting works for the statue by March 31. They added that beautification works at the project site and on all roads leading to the park are underway in full swing.Built at an estimated cost of Rs 268 crore, the Smriti Vanam will have ground plus two floors in the pedestal, besides a 2,000-seating capacity convention centre with a spacious car and bus parking facility.