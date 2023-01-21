TDP all set to return to power: Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday felt that the only alternative for the State to move on the growth path is that Telugu Desam should return to power.Addressing TDP Politburo members, MPs, MLAs and others through a video conference ahead of launching his Yuva Galam Padayatra on January 27, he said the people have been suffering under the ‘psycho’ (Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) rule for the past three-and-a-half years. “We have never witnessed this kind of ‘psycho’ rule earlier,” he observed.

Maintaining that staying in power or sitting in the Opposition is nothing new to the TDP, he opined that the State is now passing through a strange situation. The TDP rank and file are being subjected to various kinds of harassment and false cases are being registered against them. He appreciated the TDP cadres for continuously waging a war against the ‘psycho’ rule.

“The strength of TDP is always its rank and file. We are ready to even sacrifice our lives for the sake of the party,” Lokesh said. Had the TDP acted in such a manner like how Jagan is acting now, when it was in power, the YSRC would not have been in existence now, he remarked.

Observing that Jagan is misusing his power only to take revenge, Lokesh said not even a single section of people is happy with the YSRC government. “Women, farmers, youth, employees and even police are strongly opposing the YSRC rule,” he observed.

A majority of YSRC activists are also strongly opposing the policies of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government as the anti-incumbency is growing by the day. “This is the reason as to why some ministers and MLAs too are highly critical of Jagan,” Lokesh noted.Now, the war has become one side and the people are sailing with the TDP and the countdown has begun for the end of ‘psycho’ rule and the cycle rule is all set to come back, Lokesh asserted.

“I will have first hand information of the problems of all sections of the people during my padayatra and take the issues to the notice of the government. If the government does not respond positively, then the problems will be resolved once the TDP is back to power in the State,” he said.

Seeking the support of all those who took part in the video conference for his 4,000-km padayatra, Lokesh promised to strive to realise the dreams of TDP founder NT Rama Rao and take forward the vision of the party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. All the senior leaders promised to extend their support to his padayatra.

