Utilise govt welfare schemes: Andhra Governor to tribals

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan called upon the tribal people to utilise the welfare schemes. He further directed the officials to develop roads and infrastructure at tribal areas with Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana funds.The Governor visited Nerawada metta and Gurukula Girijana girls residential schools in Panyam mandal of Kurnool district and interacted with the students and tribal women on Friday.

He directed the officials of Tribal Welfare Department to implement all the welfare programmes as per the Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Area Land Transfer Regulations and RoFR Act. He further told the officials to distribute patta lands for cultivation to every tribal family as per the Forest Rights Act.

Stating the people living in the agency areas, especially in the hilly areas, are facing problems including health, education, road, drinking water facilities and communication, the Governor said the state government has identified several issues and measures are being taken to resolve the issues particularly focusing on drinking water, road connectivity, electrification, development of minor irrigation, agricultural, comprehensive training programmes, regeneration of minor forest products etc.

“Health and education are the most important factors for the overall development of tribal areas. Emphasis is also been laid on strengthening primary education and primary health care in tribal areas,” he added.

Deputy CM SB Amjaad Basha, Tribal welfare minister Rajanna Dora, district collector Manajir Jeelani Samoon and others were present.

