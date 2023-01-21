Home States Andhra Pradesh

Utilise govt welfare schemes: Andhra Governor to tribals

The Governor visited Nerawada metta and Gurukula Girijana girls residential schools in Panyam mandal of Kurnool district and interacted with the students and tribal women on Friday.

Published: 21st January 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Road, Road construction, roads, roads construction

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan called upon the tribal people to utilise the welfare schemes. He further directed the officials to develop roads and infrastructure at tribal areas with Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana funds.The Governor visited Nerawada metta and Gurukula Girijana girls residential schools in Panyam mandal of Kurnool district and interacted with the students and tribal women on Friday.

He directed the officials of Tribal Welfare Department to implement all the welfare programmes as per the Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Area Land Transfer Regulations and RoFR Act. He further told the officials to distribute patta lands for cultivation to every tribal family as per the Forest Rights Act.

Stating the people living in the agency areas, especially in the hilly areas, are facing problems including health, education, road, drinking water facilities and communication, the Governor said the state government has identified several issues and measures are being taken to resolve the issues particularly focusing on drinking water, road connectivity, electrification, development of minor irrigation, agricultural, comprehensive training programmes, regeneration of minor forest products etc.

“Health and education are the most important factors for the overall development of tribal areas. Emphasis is also been laid on strengthening primary education and primary health care in tribal areas,” he added.
Deputy CM SB Amjaad Basha, Tribal welfare minister Rajanna Dora, district collector Manajir Jeelani Samoon and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biswa Bhushan Harichandan
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp