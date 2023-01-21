Water plant operating sans license, seized in Rajamahendravaram

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With summer round the corner, its soon going to be a business time for the water mafia that controls the supply and distribution network of bottled water.Most of the water supplied in the name of mineral or RO purified water in the region happens to be spurious.Bottled in highly unhygienic conditions in huts or one room establishments, with no water purifier machines, in and around towns in Godavari districts, residents pay Rs 25 to Rs 50 for a 20 litre water can.

Seized mineral water plant | Express

On receipt of reliable information officials of vigilance, food safety and legal metrology department conducted a surprise raid at Vijayalakshmi Water Plant at Krishnudupalem of Gokavaram mandal in East Godavari district and found that the water plant was not having packing license and was not adhering to the mandatory prescribed by the Bureau Of Indian Standards (BIS).

Vigilance SP PV Ravikumar said they have registered two cases on the plant for violating norms and the revenue officials seized the water plant.PV Ravikumar further stated that surprise inspections being carried out in water plants in Kakinada, Konaseema and East Godavari districts recently.

