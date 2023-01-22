Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Drone’ clip of Srivari temple sent to forensic lab, perpetrators warned of action

Explaining that the whole of Tirumala is under the eagle-eye of hi-tech vigilance and security, Kishore said it is not possible to capture a video with a drone camera.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: After a video of the Srivari temple, purportedly shot with a drone, went viral on social media platforms, chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) YV Subba Reddy on Saturday said legal action would be initiated against the company who has uploaded the clip.

The video has been sent to a forensic lab to ascertain the facts, he added. Refusing claims that the video was shot using a drone camera, the TTD chief told reporters that the temple has been declared as a ‘No Fly Zone’ as per Agama Shastra and maintained that no videos have been recorded with drones till date.

“We will receive the reports within two to three days, following which we will take stern legal action against the Hyderabad-based company which has allegedly used old pictures and converted them into a 3D drone video footage,” Subba Reddy said, adding that they would inform the devotees how some miscreants were playing with their sentiments with such fake and tailored videos.

It may be recalled that a video of the Ananda Nilayam and precincts of Srivari temple surfaced on social media platforms and went viral. It was alleged that the video was taken using a drone.Responding, TTD chief vigilance and security officer (CVSO) Narasimha Kishore said, “Claims that the viral video is shot with a drone camera are baseless.”

Explaining that the whole of Tirumala is under the eagle-eye of hi-tech vigilance and security, Kishore said it is not possible to capture a video with a drone camera. The CVSO also warned of legal procedure against those who videographed the temple, if proven guilty.

