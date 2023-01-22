Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mega arrangements for constable exam in Andhra Pradesh

He further informed candidates to reach the examination hall by at least 15 minutes in advance.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State-level police recruitment board chairman Manish Kumar Sinha said elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of police constable exams across the State on January 22.

The recruitment board is conducting the test to fill 6,100 posts, notified on last November 28, in the department.  The chairman urged the 5,03,486 candidates who have enrolled for the recruitment process not to fall into the trap of mediators or job rackets.

“The recruitment process will be done in a transparent manner giving no scope for irregularities and anomalies,” he said. Of the total applicants, 2.97 lakh have completed intermediate, while 1.55 lakh are graduates, 13,961 are postgraduates and remaining 36,333 candidates belong to various educational backgrounds, a press release from the recruitment board said.

He further informed candidates to reach the examination hall by at least 15 minutes in advance. “The exam will begin at 10 am and candidates will be allowed at the centre from 9 am. No electronic devices or phones or smart watches will be allowed inside the hall,” he added.

