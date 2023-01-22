No permission yet for TDP general secretary Lokesh’s yatra in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though hardly a week remained for the launch of Yuva Galam (Voice of the Youth) Padayatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, police are yet to give permission for it. Lokesh announced to launch his walkathon on January 27 from Kuppam in Chittoor district to Ichchapuram in Srikakulam. The padayatra will cover a total distance of 4,000 km in 400 days.

Informing about the proposed padayatra of Lokesh, TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah wrote a letter to the Director General of Police on January 9 seeking permission for Yuva Galam and provision of adequate security to it.

When there was no response from police to the letter, Ramaiah wrote a reminder letter to the DGP on Friday seeking permission as the padayatra date is fast approaching. Ramaiah has reportedly got a communication from the DGP seeking more details pertaining to Lokesh’s padayatra.

When contacted, Ramaiah told TNIE that he got a communication from the DGP. The police asked the TDP to furnish more details like date-wise schedule, route map through the districts, number of people participating in the padayatra with their full details, composition of the entourage with details of the vehicle type, places of night halt and other things.

Taking strong exception to the police seeking more details pertaining to Lokesh’s padayatra, Ramaiah described it as silly.In an open letter addressed to the DGP on Saturday, Ramaiah said, “Never in the history of Indian politics, opposition party leaders are harassed in the name of permissions even for conducting peaceful meetings, roadshows, padayatras, etc. It is the duty of the police to provide adequate security to the events and make other arrangements instead of preventing opposition political parties from conducting political activities in the name of permissions.”

He informed that the schedule of Yuva Galam with route map in each district will be provided to the local SDPOs ahead of the schedule for the police to make necessary arrangements, including security. As the schedule of padayatra may change due to other factors like climate, requests from the public, etc., a detailed route map with time and date is only done around four days ahead of the programme. On the number of people’s participation in the padayatra, he said it will be known based on the number of grievances that the people are facing. The number of vehicles in the entourage will also be based on the people’s turnout for padayatra, he explained.

