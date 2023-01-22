PIL filed in Andhra Pradesh HC against allotment of land to YSRC office

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A PIL has been filed in the High Court challenging the Government Order issued to allot 1.75 acres of land on lease at Rajupalem village in Anakapalle district for the construction of the YSRC party office. Kottur Narasimharaopet sarpanch K Satyanarayana and three others filed the PIL. Principal Secretary (Revenue), Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, District Collector, local tahsildar and YSRC general secretary were made respondents.

The petitioners maintained that the 1.75 acres of land is mentioned as ‘Gayalu’ land as per revenue records and such land can only be used for the benefit of the people of the village and the government does not have rights on it.

They also said the land cannot be given on lease as an Anganwadi centre and a health centre are already existing on it. They said preparations are being made for starting construction on the land and sought the court’s intervention. The matter was posted for hearing on Monday.

