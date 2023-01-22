Home States Andhra Pradesh

Seeds Intimate Apparel unit to seek legal opinion over NGT fine in AP

A report was submitted to the NGT by the committee and the same was inconclusive regarding the source of the leaks.

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal (Photo | PTI)

National Green Tribunal (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Seeds Intimate Apparel Pvt Ltd has decided to seek legal opinion to challenge the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order in suo motu proceedings initiated by it against Seeds Intimate Apparel Pvt Ltd (Seeds) and Porus India Pvt Ltd located at Atchutapuram SEZ.

The proceedings were initiated to investigate and assign responsibility for two separate incidents of suspected gas leaks that took place in June and August 2022, that had caused breathing distress in workers, who were exposed to the gas.

Seeds officials, in a statement here on Saturday, said the order passed by the NGT on January 18 held Seeds accountable for the incidents by ruling that there is no need to analyse scientific evidence, as was deemed necessary by the expert committee. A fine of Rs 10 crore was imposed on the apparel unit.

Of the total sum, the management of the apparel unit was directed to pay `5 crore as compensation to 539 employees who were affected by the gas leaks. The NGT constituted a joint committee of nine members, including three experts, to ascertain the cause of the incidents. The committee conducted a thorough preliminary review during, which Seeds fully cooperated, provided all available information, including the CCTV camera footage of the area, where the incidents occurred.

A report was submitted to the NGT by the committee and the same was inconclusive regarding the source of the leaks. The committee unanimously recorded that there is a need to conduct a separate and in-depth study of all industrial activities of all units located within 1 km radius of Seeds, in order to understand and assess possible scenarios, which caused the incidents of suspected gas leaks and sought four months’ time to conduct the study, it said.

The order passed by the NGT on January 18 held Seeds accountable for the incidents by ruling that there is no need to analyse scientific evidence. Seeds is now seeking legal advice regarding the course of action to be pursued to appeal against the NGT order, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Seeds Intimate Apparel legal opinion NGT
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp