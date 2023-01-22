TDP submits 14 demands to AP Electricity Commission

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP put forth as many as 14 demands before the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC). Representing the party at the public hearing held by the APERC on Saturday, TDP spokesperson G Malyadri demanded that installation of smart meters to agriculture pump sets should be withdrawn.

Its other demands include minimum slab should be up to 50 units, electricity charges should be reduced to households consuming less than 300 units of power and 200 units of free power should be provided to all the SC and ST families, wherever they stay without limiting the benefit to the houses located in SC colonies.

He also urged the APERC to order an inquiry into purchase of transformers and electricity equipment. Electricity should be supplied at Rs 1.50 per unit to aqua farmers without any restrictions, he said.

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP put forth as many as 14 demands before the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC). Representing the party at the public hearing held by the APERC on Saturday, TDP spokesperson G Malyadri demanded that installation of smart meters to agriculture pump sets should be withdrawn. Its other demands include minimum slab should be up to 50 units, electricity charges should be reduced to households consuming less than 300 units of power and 200 units of free power should be provided to all the SC and ST families, wherever they stay without limiting the benefit to the houses located in SC colonies. He also urged the APERC to order an inquiry into purchase of transformers and electricity equipment. Electricity should be supplied at Rs 1.50 per unit to aqua farmers without any restrictions, he said.