Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MLA lashes out at Ayyanna Patrudu for remarks against Andhra Pradesh CM

Describing the entire TDP as a gang of psychos, he said Ayyanna is speaking like a mentally unstable person.

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.(File | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Taking strong exception to the comments of former TDP minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Narsipatnam MLA P Umashankar Ganesh slammed him with choicest abusive words.

Speaking to newsmen on Saturday, he questioned if TDP leaders think they are the only ones who can spew  expletives, and unleashed a barrage of cuss words. “If they utter even a single foul word against our leader Jagan, we will not leave you or your leader Chandrababu Naidu,” he warned.

Describing the entire TDP as a gang of psychos, he said Ayyanna is speaking like a mentally unstable person. Accusing the former minister of amassing `100 crore by dubious means, he said such a person has no right to point a finger at Jagan.

“They made tall claims of obstructing Jagan when he visited Narsipatnam. But, when our leader arrived in the town, he fled away like a coward,” the MLA ridiculed. Deploring the TDP false propaganda against YSRC that Narsipatnam was turned into a ganja hub, the MLA said it was Naidu and his gang who did that and further he on one pretext or other looted the resources of North Coastal Andhra.

“When the TDP chief is approaching people with his slogan ‘Edemi Karma Man Rashtraniki’ people are openly rejecting him chanting the same slogan,” he claimed. Continuing his broadside against the TDP, Ganesh said Janmabhoomi Committee members had become the deciding authority for social welfare benefits during the TDP regime, but from day one, the YSRC government has been implementing the enhanced pension scheme in a transparent manner without giving any scope for anomalies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC MLA Ch Ayyanna Patrudu TDP Jagan Mohan
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp