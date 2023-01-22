YSRC MLA lashes out at Ayyanna Patrudu for remarks against Andhra Pradesh CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to the comments of former TDP minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Narsipatnam MLA P Umashankar Ganesh slammed him with choicest abusive words.

Speaking to newsmen on Saturday, he questioned if TDP leaders think they are the only ones who can spew expletives, and unleashed a barrage of cuss words. “If they utter even a single foul word against our leader Jagan, we will not leave you or your leader Chandrababu Naidu,” he warned.

Describing the entire TDP as a gang of psychos, he said Ayyanna is speaking like a mentally unstable person. Accusing the former minister of amassing `100 crore by dubious means, he said such a person has no right to point a finger at Jagan.

“They made tall claims of obstructing Jagan when he visited Narsipatnam. But, when our leader arrived in the town, he fled away like a coward,” the MLA ridiculed. Deploring the TDP false propaganda against YSRC that Narsipatnam was turned into a ganja hub, the MLA said it was Naidu and his gang who did that and further he on one pretext or other looted the resources of North Coastal Andhra.

“When the TDP chief is approaching people with his slogan ‘Edemi Karma Man Rashtraniki’ people are openly rejecting him chanting the same slogan,” he claimed. Continuing his broadside against the TDP, Ganesh said Janmabhoomi Committee members had become the deciding authority for social welfare benefits during the TDP regime, but from day one, the YSRC government has been implementing the enhanced pension scheme in a transparent manner without giving any scope for anomalies.

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to the comments of former TDP minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Narsipatnam MLA P Umashankar Ganesh slammed him with choicest abusive words. Speaking to newsmen on Saturday, he questioned if TDP leaders think they are the only ones who can spew expletives, and unleashed a barrage of cuss words. “If they utter even a single foul word against our leader Jagan, we will not leave you or your leader Chandrababu Naidu,” he warned. Describing the entire TDP as a gang of psychos, he said Ayyanna is speaking like a mentally unstable person. Accusing the former minister of amassing `100 crore by dubious means, he said such a person has no right to point a finger at Jagan. “They made tall claims of obstructing Jagan when he visited Narsipatnam. But, when our leader arrived in the town, he fled away like a coward,” the MLA ridiculed. Deploring the TDP false propaganda against YSRC that Narsipatnam was turned into a ganja hub, the MLA said it was Naidu and his gang who did that and further he on one pretext or other looted the resources of North Coastal Andhra. “When the TDP chief is approaching people with his slogan ‘Edemi Karma Man Rashtraniki’ people are openly rejecting him chanting the same slogan,” he claimed. Continuing his broadside against the TDP, Ganesh said Janmabhoomi Committee members had become the deciding authority for social welfare benefits during the TDP regime, but from day one, the YSRC government has been implementing the enhanced pension scheme in a transparent manner without giving any scope for anomalies.