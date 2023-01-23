Andhra Pradesh prawn traders tap into local Markets as exports nosedive

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA: With exports to China and other countries being hit due to the Covid pandemic, traders of prawn are now looking towards local markets to give their businesses the much-needed boost. It may be noted that Andhra Pradesh used to export nearly five to six lakh tonnes of prawn abroad every year. However, the figures dropped drastically.

As an experiment to understand local markets, Prawn Traders’ Association had set up a retail outlet recently in Kakinada. Besides selling shrimp for a discounted price, they are also trying to create awareness among people on the benefits of eating shrimp. A leading trader, K Raghu said, “The outlet in Kakinada will be run for two months. Similar stalls will be opened at Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad in Telangana.”

Elaborating on why the traders are preferring to go local, another trader said, “Exports to other countries, especially China, have been affected due to the Covid pandemic. We cannot consider transporting the produce to the US market as cost for logistics and time consumed is not viable.” According to the traders, one kg prawn costs at least Rs 700 after processing it for consumption.

“However, farmers are selling it to us at a discount so that we can sell it at a much lesser price,” Raghu said. Another trader said prawns are being sold to people at Rs 540 at the kiosk, much lesser than mutton which costs nearly Rs 800 or even more if it is boneless. According to traders, cultivation of Tiger prawn is less than 5 per cent in India, while Vannamei variety is the most cultivated prawn.

“Over 25,000 farmers cultivate prawns in more than 50,000 acres in Andhra Pradesh. Our country exports 8 lakh tonnes of shrimp to other countries with AP accounting for five lakh tonnes annually,” a trader said.

According to trade analysts, 50 crore people in India consume meat, but they do not eat even one kg prawn in a month. “If they consume at least three-four kg shrimp, we would not have to export the produce,” a trader remarked.

Opining on what can help boost prawn business, K Manibabu, a resident of Kakinada, said, “Export quality prawn is expensive and not easily available for the public. If it is supplied at a reasonable price, the market will boost. Lack of availability and high price are drawbacks that traders have to solve. Once that is done, people will turn towards consumption of prawn.”

