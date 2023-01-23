Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP committed to Amaravati as only capital: Somu

The BJP executive committee meeting to be held at Bhimavaram will adopt a resolution on pending issues with the Ayush Department.

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP State president Somu Veerraju has said the party is committed to Amaravati as the only capital of the State. Speaking to mediapersons during a door-to-door campaign for the MLC graduate constituency election in MVP Colony on Sunday, he said the national highway and expressway and flyover projects were sanctioned by the Centre to develop Amaravati as capital.

“Though the Centre has given thousands of crores for the development of Amaravati, the State government is not spending the funds. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came up with the three-capital proposal, is whiling away time without developing capital Amaravati,” he alleged.

Veerraju said Jagan who undertook Praja Sankalpa Yatra, had brought GO No 1 to prevent the opposition parties from undertaking padayatras. “The State has suffered a lot under the rule of regional parties. Hence, the BJP has laid emphasis on development,” he explained.

The BJP executive committee meeting to be held at Bhimavaram will adopt a resolution on pending issues with the Ayush Department. The Centre is giving top priority to the development of the health sector. The BJP will not compromise on its fight for the development of the State, he asserted.BJP Vizag parliamentary district president M Ravindra and official spokesperson Sushasini were present.

