Boy electrocuted in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla, another injured 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 11-year-old boy was electrocuted to death and another boy was injured after they reportedly climbed on a tree and fell on an 11KV electric wire in Daivalaravuru village of Bapatla district on Sunday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Akhil (11) along with his friend who climbed on a tree and fell on the electric wire.

While Akhil got stuck on the wire and died on spot, another boy fell down and suffered injuries. Observing this, the locals informed the police and with their orders, the power supply was cut off and then they retrieved the body of the deceased. They shifted the boy to a nearby hospital.

The doctors informed that the injured boy is out of danger despite falling from over 22 feet height. Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased were devastated after learning about the death of their child. In this incident, the police appealed to the parents to be cautious and aware of their kids' whereabouts all times.

GUNTUR: A 11-year-old boy was electrocuted to death and another boy was injured after they reportedly climbed on a tree and fell on an 11KV electric wire in Daivalaravuru village of Bapatla district on Sunday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Akhil (11) along with his friend who climbed on a tree and fell on the electric wire. While Akhil got stuck on the wire and died on spot, another boy fell down and suffered injuries. Observing this, the locals informed the police and with their orders, the power supply was cut off and then they retrieved the body of the deceased. They shifted the boy to a nearby hospital. The doctors informed that the injured boy is out of danger despite falling from over 22 feet height. Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased were devastated after learning about the death of their child. In this incident, the police appealed to the parents to be cautious and aware of their kids' whereabouts all times.