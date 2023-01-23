Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t hinder progress of youth: Yanamala to CM YS Jagan 

Yanamala on Sunday termed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a fraud, who took the youth of the State for a ride.

Published: 23rd January 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

TDP senior leader and former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

TDP senior leader and former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though youth of the State have already extended their wholehearted support to TDP national general secretary’s Yuva Galam Padayara, permission for which is yet to be given by police and it is nothing but hindering the progress of youth, said former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.

Yanamala on Sunday termed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a fraud, who took the youth of the State for a ride. “The YSRC government is trying to assuage the increasing anti-establishment sentiment, particularly among the youth,” he observed. Jagan forgot almost all the promises made to the youth of the State, pushing their future into jeopardy, he alleged. To buttress his argument, the former TDP minister said the promised release of the job calendar every year, remains unfulfilled. This has affected the careers of youth, especially those belonging to SC and ST communities, he added.

Maintaining that the youth got ample employment opportunities during the previous Telugu Desam regime, he said Jagan discontinued all the schemes launched by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the empowerment of youth, soon after coming to power.

“These are the reasons why Lokesh is undertaking a padayatra in the name of ‘Yuva Galam’. He is planning to have first-hand information about the problems of unemployed youth in the State,” he said, adding that out of fear the YSRC government is creating hurdlers for the walkathon. He said as the issue of GO No 1 is pending before the High Court, now Jagan is making efforts to create obstructions to the padayatra through the Director General of Police. The letter from the police seeking more information pertaining to Lokesh’s padayatra is only a part of the game, Yanamala alleged.

