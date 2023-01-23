Home States Andhra Pradesh

Missing infant found dead in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh

The police confirmed that the boy fell into the well while playing with his mother on the edge of the well and slipped into the water.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A one-year-old boy, who went missing on Saturday was found dead in a well at his home on Sunday. This tragic incident took place at Narasaraopet town in Palnadu district. According to the police, Bandi Vasu, and Sailakshmi are a couple, survived by two children, Moksha (4) and Bhanu Prakash (1).

On Saturday, when Bandi Vasu was not at home, the boy went missing while playing. Soon after learning about the incident, he rushed to home and searched for the boy in the neighbourhood. Later, he filed a complaint in local police station. DSP Vijaya Bhaskar Rao went to the spot and inspected the surroundings and CCTV footage. A special team was formed to identify the whereabouts of the boy.

The police confirmed that the boy fell into the well while playing with his mother on the edge of the well and slipped into the water. The police retrieved the body and handed it over to the parents. However, the police launched a probe to identify the reason for the death.

