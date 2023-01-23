Home States Andhra Pradesh

MLA Anam ‘asked’ not to attend official programmes

The Anam family, which is known for its stronghold over the district politics, is now facing a crisis like situation as there seems to be no consensus among the brothers.

Published: 23rd January 2023 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The political temperature has been on the rise in Venkatagiri Assembly constituency after the ruling YSRC has reportedly asked the party MLA Anam Ramnarayana Reddy to stop attending official programmes. While Anam is moving forward with his own political strategy, the YSRC has started giving priority to Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy to counter the legislator.

Even after the YSRC appointed Ramkumar as coordinator for the constituency after removing Anam from the post, the MLA continued to attend government programmes. It may be noted here that Anam made adverse comments against the State government and expressed his dissatisfaction over official apathy in sanctioning development works for his own constituency. Ramkumar Reddy, son of former CM Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy, is Chairman of the Community Planning and Development Board. He is expecting the YSRC ticket in the 2024 elections.  

The Anam family, which is known for its stronghold over district politics, is now facing a crisis-like situation as there seems to be no consensus among the brothers. The family is having a history of politics in the district for more than 80 years.  Now, it has been trying to show its strength in the district, especially in Nellore city, a political analyst said.

