Prakasam farmers call for tractors rally on Republic Day

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The District Joint Kisan Morcha (DJKM) has decided to conduct a tractor rally on Republic Day (January 26, 2023) demanding a Minimum Support Price for all agricultural produce and implementation of the farmers' loan waiver act with immediate effect.

Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Mahasabha (ABKM) District JAC leader Chunduru Ranga Rao held a meeting with farmer leaders from various villages in Ongole Rural Mandal limits and discussed about the schedule of the rally.

“Farmers in the district should attend the programme without fail to put forth our strong demands before the government. We appeal to all the farmers to make them a grand success,” Chunduru Ranga Rao said.

ONGOLE: The District Joint Kisan Morcha (DJKM) has decided to conduct a tractor rally on Republic Day (January 26, 2023) demanding a Minimum Support Price for all agricultural produce and implementation of the farmers' loan waiver act with immediate effect. Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Mahasabha (ABKM) District JAC leader Chunduru Ranga Rao held a meeting with farmer leaders from various villages in Ongole Rural Mandal limits and discussed about the schedule of the rally. “Farmers in the district should attend the programme without fail to put forth our strong demands before the government. We appeal to all the farmers to make them a grand success,” Chunduru Ranga Rao said.