Seminar on GST held for entrepreneurs in Andhra Pradesh district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) conducted an awareness seminar on ‘Various aspects of GST (Goods and Service Tax) and its impact on the industries sector’ to the industrialists and young entrepreneurs of the district. The programme was conducted near Vallur-RISE engineering college on Sunday evening. Former minister Siddha Raghava Rao attended the programme as chief guest.

Renowned tax expert Chunduru Sudheer explained about various aspects and implementation norms of GST for all industries and commercial activities. APCCIF president Pydah Krishna Prasad graced the occasion. After the Goods and Services Tax came into force, all 17 indirect taxes were removed.

With the help of the new tax system, all tax collections increased significantly from 90,000 crores in 2017 to 1.50 lakh crore now. Addressing the event, Pydah Krishna Prasad said the APCCIF is acting as a bridge between governments and trade.

“It will work for further strengthening of the organisation. A separate wing was started to encourage women entrepreneurs,” Krishna Prasad said. The organisers felicitated Siddha Raghava Rao, Pydah Krishna Prasad, and Chunduru Sudheer Kumar and presented mementoes to the guests.

