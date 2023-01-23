Steps taken to strengthen AIIMS: Union Minister Pawar

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said that the Central government took various initiatives for strengthening of the healthcare sector and as part of it, required attention has been paid for improving the services at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri in Guntur district. BJP’s Guntur Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana was held at Mangalagiri on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Pawar said that Kisan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana and One Nation One Ration are many of the schemes being implemented by the Centre for the welfare of the people and they should be popularized while ensuring that they were delivered to the targeted sections without fail. She also said that top priority has been given to Ayushman Bharat and other schemes with increasing public access to healthcare facilities from the primary to tertiary level.

Earlier, Bharati Pawar had a darshan at Panakala Narasimha Swamy temple. BJP leaders Vakati Narayana Reddy, Suryanarayana Raju, Pathuri Nagabhushanam, and Patibandla Ramakrishna and party workers were also present.She also visited Shri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Panakala Narasimha Swamy in Mangalagiri. The Temple priests and officials welcomed the minister with temple customs.

