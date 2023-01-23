Home States Andhra Pradesh

Steps taken to strengthen AIIMS: Union Minister Pawar

She also said that top priority has been given to Ayushman Bharat and other schemes with increasing the public access to healthcare facilities from the primary to tertiary level.

Published: 23rd January 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Bharati Pravin Pawar

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said that the Central government took various initiatives for strengthening of the healthcare sector and as part of it, required attention has been paid for improving the services at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri in Guntur district. BJP’s Guntur Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana was held at Mangalagiri on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Pawar said that Kisan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana and One Nation One Ration are many of the schemes being implemented by the Centre for the welfare of the people and they should be popularized while ensuring that they were delivered to the targeted sections without fail. She also said that top priority has been given to Ayushman Bharat and other schemes with increasing public access to healthcare facilities from the primary to tertiary level.

Earlier, Bharati Pawar had a darshan at Panakala Narasimha Swamy temple. BJP leaders Vakati Narayana Reddy, Suryanarayana Raju, Pathuri Nagabhushanam, and Patibandla Ramakrishna and party workers were also present.She also visited Shri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Panakala Narasimha Swamy in Mangalagiri. The Temple priests and officials welcomed the minister with temple customs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharati Pravin Pawar AIIMS
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp