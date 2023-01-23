Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan looking at Andhra Pradesh for its best practices in power transmission

Many projects, including nine-hour day time power supply to agriculture and system improvement works, valued at Rs 500 crore are under progress.

Published: 23rd January 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Power Transmission

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several states, including Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, are looking at AP’s model of power transmission, chief secretary (energy) K Vijayanand said that they have requested for a PowerPoint presentation in the day ahead forecasting model of APTRANSCO (Transmission Corporation of AP), various green energy projects of APGENCO (AP Power Generation Corporation), NREDCAP (Non-conventional Energy Development Corporation of AP), and energy efficiency programmes of APSECM (AP State Energy Conservation Mission)

APTRANSCO won two SKOCH awards - one for its in-house developed GIS (Geographic Information System) for monitoring system, and the other for its forecasting model which facilitates cost-effective power purchases. Besides GIS, APTRANSCO is taking measures to reduce transmission losses to under 2.8 per cent, he said.

“All these best practices help the utilities in supplying 24x7 power with the highest quality even to the remotest household in the State, which is the ultimate objective of CM Y S Jagan and Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy,” the special CS remarked.

TRANSCO CMD B Sreedhar said construction of three 400kV substations will begin shortly for the benefit of five districts under APEPDCL (AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited). Many projects, including a nine-hour daytime power supply to agriculture and system improvement works, valued at Rs 500 crore are under progress. Most of the works under the Green Energy Corridor (GEC) Scheme are completed, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Tamil Nadu Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp