Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan looking at Andhra Pradesh for its best practices in power transmission

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several states, including Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, are looking at AP’s model of power transmission, chief secretary (energy) K Vijayanand said that they have requested for a PowerPoint presentation in the day ahead forecasting model of APTRANSCO (Transmission Corporation of AP), various green energy projects of APGENCO (AP Power Generation Corporation), NREDCAP (Non-conventional Energy Development Corporation of AP), and energy efficiency programmes of APSECM (AP State Energy Conservation Mission)

APTRANSCO won two SKOCH awards - one for its in-house developed GIS (Geographic Information System) for monitoring system, and the other for its forecasting model which facilitates cost-effective power purchases. Besides GIS, APTRANSCO is taking measures to reduce transmission losses to under 2.8 per cent, he said.

“All these best practices help the utilities in supplying 24x7 power with the highest quality even to the remotest household in the State, which is the ultimate objective of CM Y S Jagan and Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy,” the special CS remarked.

TRANSCO CMD B Sreedhar said construction of three 400kV substations will begin shortly for the benefit of five districts under APEPDCL (AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited). Many projects, including a nine-hour daytime power supply to agriculture and system improvement works, valued at Rs 500 crore are under progress. Most of the works under the Green Energy Corridor (GEC) Scheme are completed, he said.

VIJAYAWADA: Several states, including Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, are looking at AP’s model of power transmission, chief secretary (energy) K Vijayanand said that they have requested for a PowerPoint presentation in the day ahead forecasting model of APTRANSCO (Transmission Corporation of AP), various green energy projects of APGENCO (AP Power Generation Corporation), NREDCAP (Non-conventional Energy Development Corporation of AP), and energy efficiency programmes of APSECM (AP State Energy Conservation Mission) APTRANSCO won two SKOCH awards - one for its in-house developed GIS (Geographic Information System) for monitoring system, and the other for its forecasting model which facilitates cost-effective power purchases. Besides GIS, APTRANSCO is taking measures to reduce transmission losses to under 2.8 per cent, he said. “All these best practices help the utilities in supplying 24x7 power with the highest quality even to the remotest household in the State, which is the ultimate objective of CM Y S Jagan and Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy,” the special CS remarked. TRANSCO CMD B Sreedhar said construction of three 400kV substations will begin shortly for the benefit of five districts under APEPDCL (AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited). Many projects, including a nine-hour daytime power supply to agriculture and system improvement works, valued at Rs 500 crore are under progress. Most of the works under the Green Energy Corridor (GEC) Scheme are completed, he said.