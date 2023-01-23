Three people run over by train in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore as they try to cross railway track
In the mishap, Polaiah and Saraswathi Rao were killed on the spot, while Sugunamma jumped off the tracks, but unfortunately couldn’t survive the fall.
Published: 23rd January 2023 08:40 AM | Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 08:40 AM | A+A A-
NELLORE: Three people were killed after they were run over by a train near Atmakur bus stand in Nellore city late on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Teneti Saraswathi Rao, G Polaiah and his wife G Sugnamma. The incident took place when the trio were crossing the railway track to reach the under the bridge to board an autorickshaw at Atmakur bus stand road.
G Polaiah is a retired principal of a government college in Guntur and a native of Nellore city. Saraswathi Rao was an educational secretary in Nandivada mandal of Krishna district and a resident of Nellore city. In the mishap, Polaiah and Saraswathi Rao were killed on the spot, while Sugunamma jumped off the tracks, but unfortunately couldn’t survive the fall.