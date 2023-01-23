Three people run over by train in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore as they try to cross railway track

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Three people were killed after they were run over by a train near Atmakur bus stand in Nellore city late on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Teneti Saraswathi Rao, G Polaiah and his wife G Sugnamma. The incident took place when the trio were crossing the railway track to reach the under the bridge to board an autorickshaw at Atmakur bus stand road.

G Polaiah is a retired principal of a government college in Guntur and a native of Nellore city. Saraswathi Rao was an educational secretary in Nandivada mandal of Krishna district and a resident of Nellore city. In the mishap, Polaiah and Saraswathi Rao were killed on the spot, while Sugunamma jumped off the tracks, but unfortunately couldn’t survive the fall.

