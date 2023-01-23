Tirupati rooster emerges as champion in tournament

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As many as 386 roosters vied with one another in the three-day Cockfight Tournament organised at Ramkrishna Rajapet (RK Pet) in Tiruvallur district. Kaki Punju rooster belonging to the Namala Party team, led by Vijay, who belongs to Chenna Reddy Colony in Tirupati, defeated its opponent Dega Punju rooster in the first 50 seconds of round 1, lasting 20 minutes and won the ‘Best Cock’ award.

In RK Pet, the rooster fight tournament is organised every year from January 17 to 19 commemorating the birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran with police permission in the presence of certified referees. In the tournament, nearly 1,000 trained roosters belonging to various teams from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka vie for top honours.

It is completely different from the rooster fights held in coastal AP during Sankranti, wherein roosters fight with knives tied to their legs, which is regarded as a blood sport. The cockfight tournament in RK Pet is conducted in three rounds, with 20 minutes for each round, wherein the rooster that defeats its opponent is declared the winner in the three rounds, otherwise, the match is declared a draw if the three rounds get tied.

Sharing the diet plan followed for his rooster that won the award, its owner Vijay told TNIE, “I trained the rooster with special trainers taking utmost care for the last two years. The diet includes almonds, raw eggs, ragi roti and calcium tablets for bone strength.” As part of the physical activity, the rooster is daily taken to swimming along with a 30 minutes walk in the morning and evening.

Also, the roosters taking part in the tournament should go through a mandatory medical test conducted by veterinary doctors at the arena certifying them fit enough for participating in the fight. The entry fee for the tournament is Rs 1,200. The organisers presented the ‘Best Cock’ trophy and certificate of appreciation to Vijay.

