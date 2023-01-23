Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC extends appointment of Gruha Saradhulu till month-end: Sajjala

The YSRC has proposed to appoint 5.20 lakh Gruha Saradhulu to cover all the households in 15,000 villages of the State.

Published: 23rd January 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP General Secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the process of appointment of the party’s ‘Gruha Saradhulu’ has been extended till the end of this month.YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in December last year, directed party regional coordinators, Assembly constituency in charge and leaders to appoint Gruha Saradhulu, who will take the government welfare schemes and development initiatives to each and every doorstep in the State.

The party MLAs, MPs, ministers and other elected representatives are already reaching out to the people’s doorstep through Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam, a mass outreach programme. To further reach out to the people, the YSRC leadership came up with the Gruha Saradhulu concept.

The YSRC has proposed to appoint 5.20 lakh Gruha Saradhulu to cover all the households in 15,000 villages of the State. For every 50 houses, a woman and a male Gruha Saradhi be appointed and they will also be members of the party’s booth committees. Similarly, every village and ward secretariat is treated as a cluster and three members, including one woman, will be appointed as convener. A total of 45,000 conveners will be appointed.

Reviewing the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam on Sunday, Sajjala said though Saturday was the last day for the appointment of Gruha Saradhulu, it was extended till January 31. The date was extended as the process did not get completed in some constituencies. Once the process gets completed, Gruha Saradhulu should commence conducting Mandal level meetings from February 1, he added.

