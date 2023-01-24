Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP ryots gherao house of trader they lent Rs 6 crore

Claiming that they had transferred the amount to the account of the cotton trader, identified as Sachin, the farmers claimed that he promised to refund their money in December. 

Published: 24th January 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Protests

For representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

0ADILABAD: Around 30 farmers from Lingapuram village of Andhra Pradesh staged a protest on Monday in front of the house of a cotton trader in Adilabad town, alleging that he neither paid them interest nor refunded Rs 6 crore they loaned him.

The farmers said that they had received the money from the AP government as compensation for giving up their agriculture lands in Amaravati area for the construction of the State capital city. They had lent the money to the cotton trader in February 2021, claimed the farmers who included S Ashok Kumar, N Nagarjuna, Lilly, S Satyanarayanna and others.

Claiming that they had transferred the amount to the account of the cotton trader, identified as Sachin, the farmers claimed that he promised to refund their money in December.  They said that they would continue the protest until the trader refunded their money with interest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
protest
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp