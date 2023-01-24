APGEA gets showcause notice for rule violation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued a showcause notice to the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Association (APGEA) seeking an explanation why its recognition should not be cancelled. Taking objection to APGEA leaders speaking to the media on the employees’ issues, the government maintained that it was against the rules. It is learnt that the government mentioned that the notice was issued based on the news reports in the media. It asked the APGEA to submit its reply within seven days.

It may be recalled that a delegation of the APGEA met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan recently and sought his intervention for enactment of an Act to ensure prompt payment of wages to the State government employees. After coming out of the Raj Bhavan, APGEA president KR Suryanarayana and other leaders addressed the media.

The APGEA leaders said their efforts to resolve the employees’ issues failed despite holding several rounds of talks with the government and they were forced to make a representation to the Governor.

The APGEA’s representation to the Governor was faulted by the AP NGOs Association and its president complained to the Chief Secretary seeking cancellation of the APGEA recognition for violating the rules. Confirming that they have received a notice from the government seeking explanation on speaking to the media, Suryanarayana said they would give a reply soon.

“We have not lodged any complaint against the government, but only made an appeal to the Governor seeking payment of wages and dues to the employees. We will give our reply with all the available evidence. We are confident that our reply will satisfy the government. If speaking to the media is against rules, it will apply to all the 104 employees’ associations existing in the State,” he said.Suryanarayana felt that it would have been better if the government had given the schedule with regard to the payment of pending dues.

