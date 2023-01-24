Ex-HM Mekathoti Sucharita’s driver ‘kills self’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Former Home minister Mekathoti Sucharita’s driver allegedly died by suicide on Monday. The deceased was identified as Chennakesavulu, a head constable, who had been working as a driver for Sucharita for the past three years. According to police, he used to live in a room at Brodipet in the city. He went to his room for lunch and allegedly shot himself with his service weapon.

Some people who found him dead, informed the matter to police. Arundelpet police rushed to the spot. Guntur district Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez visited the room and enquired about the incident. The police informed the death of Chennakesavulu to his family who live in a village.

