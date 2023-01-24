Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-HM Mekathoti Sucharita’s driver ‘kills self’

Some people who found him dead, informed the matter to police.

Published: 24th January 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Former Home minister Mekathoti Sucharita’s driver allegedly died by suicide on Monday. The deceased was identified as Chennakesavulu, a head constable, who had been working as a driver for Sucharita for the past three years. According to police, he used to live in a room at Brodipet in the city. He went to his room for lunch and allegedly shot himself with his service weapon.

Some people who found him dead, informed the matter to police. Arundelpet police rushed to the spot. Guntur district Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez visited the room and enquired about the incident. The police informed the death of Chennakesavulu to his family who live in a village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp