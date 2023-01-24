Govt committed to Muslims’ uplift: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that it is the YSRC which besides ensuring the welfare of Muslim minorities, provided all sorts of protection to them, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) and YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said while former CM YSR took several measures for the economic uplift of minorities, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing various schemes for their empowerment politically, socially and economically. Muslims are also showing love and affection towards Jagan, he said.

Elaborating on the steps being taken by the government for the welfare of Muslims at a meeting organised at the YSRC central office in Tadepalli on Monday, Sajjala said Jagan is striving for the empowerment of Muslims.

Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) SB Amzath Basha said the YSRC government has spent Rs 20,000 crore for the welfare and economic development of Muslims in the last three-and-a-half years.

Accusing TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of completely neglecting the minorities, he said Jagan followed the path of his father YSR by taking every initiative for the uplift of Muslims.

A State-level minorities meeting ‘Jai Ho Muslims’ will be held in Vijayawada soon to highlight schemes being implemented by the YSRC government for their welfare, the Deputy CM added.

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that it is the YSRC which besides ensuring the welfare of Muslim minorities, provided all sorts of protection to them, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) and YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said while former CM YSR took several measures for the economic uplift of minorities, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing various schemes for their empowerment politically, socially and economically. Muslims are also showing love and affection towards Jagan, he said. Elaborating on the steps being taken by the government for the welfare of Muslims at a meeting organised at the YSRC central office in Tadepalli on Monday, Sajjala said Jagan is striving for the empowerment of Muslims. Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) SB Amzath Basha said the YSRC government has spent Rs 20,000 crore for the welfare and economic development of Muslims in the last three-and-a-half years. Accusing TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of completely neglecting the minorities, he said Jagan followed the path of his father YSR by taking every initiative for the uplift of Muslims. A State-level minorities meeting ‘Jai Ho Muslims’ will be held in Vijayawada soon to highlight schemes being implemented by the YSRC government for their welfare, the Deputy CM added.