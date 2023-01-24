Guntur farmers protest at cotton trader’s house

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Around 30 farmers from Lingapuram village in Guntur district, staged a protest on Monday in front of the house of a cotton trader in Adilabad town, alleging that he neither paid them interest nor refunded `6 crore they loaned him.

The farmers said that they had received the money from the AP government as compensation for giving up their agriculture lands in Amaravati area for the construction of the State capital city.

They had lent the money to the cotton trader in February 2021, claimed the farmers who included S Ashok Kumar, N Nagarjuna, Lilly, S Satyanarayanna and others.

Claiming that they had transferred the amount to the account of the cotton trader, identified as Sachin, the farmers claimed that he promised to refund their money in December. They said that they would continue the protest until the trader refunded their money with interest.

