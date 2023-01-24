Jagan gives approval for use of FDR technology to construct roads

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given his approval for the use of the Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) technology to lay quality roads that last longer.At a review of the Roads and Buildings Department on Monday, officials explained to the CM the benefits of the FDR technology in construction of roads in districts like Guntur, Krishna, East and West Godavari due to the nature of the soil as road sinking has become a common phenomenon in these districts due to the movement of heavy vehicles.

Giving his nod to the use of the new technology, he said, “In the first phase, construction of 1,000 km length of roads should be taken up using the FDR technology and it should be completed by July.’’

Jagan directed the R&B officials to take each Assembly constituency as a unit and expedite construction of all important roads ensuring highest quality standards, and the state-of-the-art technology should be used while taking up repairs of the existing roads. He made it clear that there should be no compromise on the quality of construction of roads to ensure that they should not get damaged for seven years. The maintenance of roads should be done in such a way that they should not come for repairs for at least two years, he stressed.

Directing the officials to concentrate on construction of Visakhapatnam - Bhogapuram road and Kadapa -Bengaluru railway line approach road, he said priority should be given to complete the construction of bridges, which came to a halt in the midway due to various reasons.

Regretting that a section of media is carrying out a false and vicious propaganda despite the government’s commitment to developing roads spending hundreds of crores of rupees, Jagan asked the officials to publicise the details of road repair works under the heading of Nadu-Nedu in all the departments and also upload the details on government websites for the information of the public.

He launched the APCM MS Mobile App that facilitates a quick-response system to address complaints from people and local representatives on damaged roads in urban and rural areas. He directed the officials to act on such complaints within 60 days without fail. Senior officials should also monitor the functioning of the app periodically. “Quality is the panacea for all the problems,” he asserted.

