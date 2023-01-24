Jupudi highlights SC welfare in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government Advisor (Social Justice) Jupudi Prabhakara Rao has said top priority is being given to the welfare of SCs and STs in the YSRC regime and it is doing more justice to Dalits than sub-plan. Speaking to the media on Monday, he claimed that the State government is spending funds for SCs and STs in every welfare scheme based on their population. With the advent of Niti Aayog, the sub-plan was of little use, he said and found fault with a Telugu daily for targeting the YSRC regime on the issue. As many as 29,10,944 SC families got benefited in the State with the implementation of schemes, he said.

