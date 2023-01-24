Over 2,000 temples under construction at different stages across States: TTD EO

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: A total of 2,068 temples in several States and Union Territories, including Telangana, Karnataka and Puducherry, are under construction at different stages, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said. He added that of the total, construction of 1,402 temples would be completed within a span of six months.

The temples are being constructed under the Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana (SRIVANI) Trust.As part of TTD’s mission to take forward Hindu Sanatana Dharma in a big way, the EO explained that SRIVANI Trust was established in 2019 to construct small temples in SC, ST, BC, fishermen colonies and also to renovate ancient temples.

Speaking to reporters in Tirumala on Monday, Dharma Reddy condemned a section of media for alleging that SRIVANI funds were being diverted to pay salaries to TTD employees and for State government programmes.

Funds from SRIVANI Trust are utilised only for constructing temples in backward areas and for renovating age-old temples across the State, he asserted. Further, Dharma Reddy explained that 320 temples are being constructed with the co-operation of Samarasata Seva Foundation at a cost of `32 crore, while another 932 temples will be constructed at an estimated cost of `100 crore with funds provided by AP Endowments Department.

TIRUMALA: A total of 2,068 temples in several States and Union Territories, including Telangana, Karnataka and Puducherry, are under construction at different stages, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said. He added that of the total, construction of 1,402 temples would be completed within a span of six months. The temples are being constructed under the Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana (SRIVANI) Trust.As part of TTD’s mission to take forward Hindu Sanatana Dharma in a big way, the EO explained that SRIVANI Trust was established in 2019 to construct small temples in SC, ST, BC, fishermen colonies and also to renovate ancient temples. Speaking to reporters in Tirumala on Monday, Dharma Reddy condemned a section of media for alleging that SRIVANI funds were being diverted to pay salaries to TTD employees and for State government programmes. Funds from SRIVANI Trust are utilised only for constructing temples in backward areas and for renovating age-old temples across the State, he asserted. Further, Dharma Reddy explained that 320 temples are being constructed with the co-operation of Samarasata Seva Foundation at a cost of `32 crore, while another 932 temples will be constructed at an estimated cost of `100 crore with funds provided by AP Endowments Department.