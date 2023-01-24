Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 2,000 temples under construction at different stages across States: TTD EO

Funds from SRIVANI Trust are utilised only for constructing temples in backward areas and for renovating age-old temples across the State, he asserted.

Published: 24th January 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: A total of 2,068 temples in several States and Union Territories, including Telangana, Karnataka and Puducherry, are under construction at different stages, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said. He added that of the total, construction of 1,402 temples would be completed within a span of six months.

The temples are being constructed under the Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana (SRIVANI) Trust.As part of TTD’s mission to take forward Hindu Sanatana Dharma in a big way, the EO explained that SRIVANI Trust was established in 2019 to construct small temples in SC, ST, BC, fishermen colonies and also to renovate ancient temples.

Speaking to reporters in Tirumala on Monday, Dharma Reddy condemned a section of media for alleging that SRIVANI funds were being diverted to pay salaries to TTD employees and for State government programmes.

Funds from SRIVANI Trust are utilised only for constructing temples in backward areas and for renovating age-old temples across the State, he asserted. Further, Dharma Reddy explained that 320 temples are being constructed with the co-operation of Samarasata Seva Foundation at a cost of `32 crore, while another 932 temples will be constructed at an estimated cost of `100 crore with funds provided by AP Endowments Department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp