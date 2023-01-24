Home States Andhra Pradesh

Revive 26 schemes for SC/STs: TDP

He said that previous TDP regime implemented all schemes with the sub-plan funds.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Human Resource Development (HRD) wing chairman B Ramanjineyulu on Monday demanded that AP government to revive the 26 schemes, which were in force during the previous Telugu Desam regime for the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, he felt that the extension of the SC, ST Sub-plan is in no way helpful to SCs and STs. The SCs and STs are more worried about the legality of the sub-plan, he said. He said that previous TDP regime implemented all schemes with the sub-plan funds.

