Sanjay replaces Sunil Kumar as CID chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday transferred Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) chief PV Sunil Kumar and asked him to report to the General Administration Department (GAD) until further orders.

AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services Director General (DG) N Sanjay was posted as new CID chief replacing Sunil Kumar. Sanjay was also placed in Full Additional Charge as DG of State Disaster Response and Fire Services.

Sunil Kumar, a 1993 batch IPS officer, was appointed CID chief in September 2019. He was promoted as Director General rank officer in January. During his tenure, the CID investigated sensational cases like alleged insider trading of lands in Amaravati.

“After a wonderful, eventful and memorable journey of 3 full years leaving CID after my elevation as the DGP. Thanks to the Honourable Chief Minister for giving me this opportunity and full support in delivering my duty,” Sunil Kumar tweeted. According to sources, Sunil Kumar may be posted as DG for Vigilance and Enforcement or Anti-Corruption Bureau, or chief of AP Special Police (APSP) Battalions.

