Tortured by sons, video of 80-year-old man seeking to end life goes viral

He approached SP and explained entire situation to him.

Published: 24th January 2023 06:40 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A video of an 80-year-old father, who was allegedly abused and harassed by his three sons, went viral. The old man was seen wanting to end his life in the video. He filed a report with Guntur SP Arif Hafeez during Spandana grievance programme held on Monday.

According to the police, Mahaboob Khan, a native of Sangadigunta in Guntur, was a gold merchant. After the retirement, he distributed all his properties equally to his three sons. But after receiving property, his sons allegedly abandoned him. Mahaboob has been living with his daughter, who is a sole breadwinner.

After learning that their father would be naming house after his daughter, the sons demanded Khan to name the property on their names. When Mahaboob refused, they started physically abusing him.

Unable to bear their torture, Mahaboob filed a complaint with Lalapet police station. Police counselled the sons and warned them to treat their father with respect and even filed bind over cases. The situation was fine for a few months, but from the past few months, his sons started pestering him again. He approached SP and explained entire situation to him. SP directed officials to take action to resolve the issue.

