GUNTUR: Two students from Vignan University have been selected to watch the Republic Day parade celebrations in New Delhi.

According to a statement released by the University, two students, Keshav Kumar, a gold medalist in B-Tech Agriculture Engineering and Mohammad Shama Praveen also a gold medalist in M-Tech have been selected to watch Republic Day celebrations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from PM’s gallery at Kartavya Path on January 26.

