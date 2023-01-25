Home States Andhra Pradesh

16 new UPHCs to come up in Guntur

In order to make medical services more accessible to people, as many as 16 new YSR urban health centres are being set up across.

Published: 25th January 2023 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The construction works of urban health centres are at a brisk pace, as civic chief Kirthi Chekuri has set up targets for the officials to complete them as early as possible and make them available to the public soon.In order to make medical services more accessible to people, as many as 16 new YSR urban health centres are being set up across.

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini during the inauguration of YSR UPHCs in Brindavan Colony and Sanjay Gandhi area said that medical services would be available for every 30,000 people. Each centre is being set up with RS 80 lakh to provide all required medical services to the nearby people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp