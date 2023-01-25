16 new UPHCs to come up in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The construction works of urban health centres are at a brisk pace, as civic chief Kirthi Chekuri has set up targets for the officials to complete them as early as possible and make them available to the public soon.In order to make medical services more accessible to people, as many as 16 new YSR urban health centres are being set up across.

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini during the inauguration of YSR UPHCs in Brindavan Colony and Sanjay Gandhi area said that medical services would be available for every 30,000 people. Each centre is being set up with RS 80 lakh to provide all required medical services to the nearby people.

