Guv Harichandan releases Telugu version of PM Modi’s book 'Exam Warriors'

The Governor said that the book was written in an interactive way, with illustrations, activities, and yoga asanas, which eases the pressure out of the students.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan during the release of the Telugu version of Exam Warriors at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Tuesday I Prasant Madugula

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan released the Telugu version of the book the ‘Exam Warriors’, which was written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi exclusively for students in 2018, at a programme held in Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Harichandan said the book is an asset to the students and an inspiration to their parents and teacher. The Governor said that the book was written in an interactive way, with illustrations, activities, and yoga asanas, which eases the pressure out of the students. The Governor said that he found the book non-preachy, thought-provoking and also a guide for students as it offers Mantras to the students, their parents, and teachers.The ‘Exam Warriors’ book has been published in 11 Indian languages, including Telugu.

PM Modi on January 27, will be interacting with the students, teachers, and parents in the sixth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha-2023’, to be held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. More than 38 lakh people are going to participate, in person and in virtual mode through video conference, across the country.

The Governor said that the Board examinations were always a cause of stress and pressure among the students and by recognising this fact, the PM, started this process of interaction with teachers, students and their parents, to promote the conversation among them, and by sharing the tips to improve their performance for Board examinations.

Students of several degree and junior colleges, schools attended the inauguration programme. The Governor handed over copies of the book to few students. Later, 1,000 copies were distributed to the students free of cost. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Adviser to Government (Education) A Sambasiva Reddy were present.

