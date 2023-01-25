Jagan to flag off 165 veterinary ambulances

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag off as many as 165 animal mobile medical ambulances procured at a cost of Rs 112.62 crore on Wednesday.The government has already launched 175 veterinary ambulances, purchased at a cost of Rs 129.07 crore, in the first phase and rescued 1,81,791 cattle heads.

Every ambulance has a veterinary doctor, one assistant, driver-cum-attender, equipment to conduct tests, a small laboratory, vaccines, medicines and hydraulic facility to shift the animals into the ambulance to provide emergency treatment by moving them to a nearby area veterinary hospital or veterinary polyclinic.

The veterinary ambulances will extend services on the lines of 108 services. The farmers seeking the services should call toll free number 1962 and give their details.

