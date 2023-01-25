Nara Lokesh's ‘Yuva Galam’ gets police permission

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Published: 25th January 2023 06:04 AM

VIJAYAWADA: Putting an end to the suspense over Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh’s ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra, the Chittoor police on Tuesday given permission to the walkathon, which would start from Kuppam on Jan 27.

The police also sanctioned permission for conducting a public meeting in Kuppam with conditions.
With the government bringing in GO 1 imposing certain restrictions on conduct of public meetings, there was an apprehension among the TDP rank and file that the government might create hurdles for the walkathon.  

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party hit back at the YSRCP government. Raising objections to the conditions, the TDP leaders, including party State president Atchannaidu, N Amarnath Reddy, Dhulipalla Narendra observed that the restrictions are reflecting the insecurity of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Ever since Lokesh announced about the padayatra, Jagan and his accomplice have been conspiring to obstruct it out of fear of losing elections,’’ they alleged.

